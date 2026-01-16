Vietnam takes first leap into chip fabrication with Viettel-led fab

The new plant is expected to begin pilot production of semiconductors by end-2027

Viettel has developed Vietnam’s first 5G DFE chip, the most complex component of its home-grown 5G ecosystem. PHOTO: VIETTEL

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms giant Viettel Group broke ground on the country’s first semiconductor wafer fabrication plant on Friday (Jan 16). This marks a costly but symbolic step in Hanoi’s ambition to build a fully fledged chipmaking ecosystem and move up the global technology value chain.

The plant, developed under a mandate from the Ministry of National Defence, spans 27 hectares at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in the outskirts of Hanoi.

Viettel aims to start pilot production of 32-nanometre chips by the end of 2027, after completing construction, technology transfer and initial installation at the new facility in the coming years.

From 2028 to 2030, the group plans to optimise processes and improve operations in line with industry standards to lay the groundwork for research into more advanced chipmaking technologies.

While Vietnam has gradually built capabilities across most stages of the chip supply chain, primarily chip design and back-end manufacturing of assembly, packaging and testing, it has so far lacked the ability to fabricate chips domestically.

Wafer fabrication – commonly known as a “fab” – is the most complex, capital-intensive and highest-value stage of semiconductor manufacturing, involving the transformation of silicon wafers into integrated circuits through dozens of precision processes.

Industry executives have warned that building and running a semiconductor fab can cost anywhere from US$10 billion to US$50 billion, depending on scale and technology node. There are long payback periods and intense global competition dominated by players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics.

“A fab built today will almost certainly lose money – it’s burning cash,” said Nguyen Thanh Yen, general director of the Hanoi branch of South Korean chip design firm CoAsia Semi and founder of the Vietnam Microchip Community.

“But a fab also plays the role of infrastructure, like building roads. If Vietnam wants to go down the semiconductor path, it has to be done sooner or later,” he added.

Viettel’s fab would push the country into front-end manufacturing. Once operational, the plant is expected to supply chips for national priority sectors including aerospace, telecommunications and automotive manufacturing.

The project aligns with Vietnam’s national semiconductor industry strategy unveiled in September 2024, which set a target for at least one domestic small-scale semiconductor fab by the end of 2030.

By the end of this decade, Vietnam aims to host another 10 packaging, assembly and testing factories and around 100 chip-design companies, employing about 50,000 chip engineers and specialised workers.

The longer-term goal is building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem by 2050, including at least three fabs, 20 packaging, assembly and testing plants, and 300 chip-design companies, generating about US$100 billion in annual revenue.

Based on government estimates from May 2024, Vietnam had around 40 firms involved in chip design, alongside five foreign-invested packaging and testing factories operated by multinationals such as Intel, Amkor and Hana Micron. About nine companies producing semiconductor equipment are also active in the country.

Hanoi has offered various incentives to support the sector, including a national programme to train semiconductor engineers, as well as the Investment Support Fund to provide cash grants covering operational and initial investment costs for high-tech projects, particularly in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

In the past few years, local tech champions have also moved into semiconductors. Viettel rolled out self-designed chips for 5G base stations, FPT debuted power-management chips for healthcare Internet-of-Things applications, and CT Group developed a domestic assembly, packaging and testing plant.

Based on data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Vietnam exported US$32.4 billion worth of integrated circuits in 2023, ranking eighth globally and mainly shipping to China. Its US$7.9 billion in semiconductor device exports, largely destined for the US, made it the world’s fifth-largest exporter.