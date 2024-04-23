Vietnamese firms face Q1 debt crunch amid sluggish recovery
But as economy strengthens and bad loans lessen, analysts say the situation could ease up
[HO CHI MINH CITY] Despite lower interest rates and ample liquidity, Vietnamese firms saw limited access to debt financing through bank loans and corporate bonds in the first quarter of this year, hindered by a sluggish economic recovery and tighter lending rules.
Bank credit and corporate bond issuance are the key funding sources for medium and long-term projects in Vietnam.
The country’s bank credit grew a meagre 0.26 per cent in the year to Mar 25 – significantly lower than the 1.99 per cent observed over the same period a year ago, according to the country’s statistics agency based on data provided by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the central bank.
SBV reportedly attributed the moribund credit growth to seasonal factors and the weak capital absorption capacity of firms and consumers amid tough economic conditions. The regulator set a credit growth target of 15 per cent f…
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Asean Business
Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Asean
Malaysia’s Sapura Energy to sell stake in SapuraOMV to TotalEnergies for US$705 million
Thailand pitches to host Formula One race to bolster tourism
Vietnamese firms face Q1 debt crunch amid sluggish recovery
Indonesia expects palm oil exports to recover in April
A cheat sheet of startup and tech M&As in South-east Asia
Vietnam set to launch new stocks trading system in bid for market upgrade