Airlines are looking beyond the Middle East challenges as they aim to position the country as a regional aviation hub

Rising incomes and increased travel demand in Vietnam are driving airlines’ focus on fleet expansion. PHOTO: SUN PHUQUOC AIRWAYS

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupt global air routes and push up fuel costs, Vietnam’s carriers are looking past the turbulence towards a bigger, longer-term goal.

At an industry emergency meeting held on Monday (Mar 9), Vietnam Airlines deputy general director Nguyen Quang Trung said that the disruption could create an opportunity.

With Gulf carriers forced to scale back operations and recovery likely to take time, Vietnamese airlines could capture more transit traffic and move closer to the country’s longstanding ambition of becoming a regional aviation hub, he noted.