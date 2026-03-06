The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Vietnam’s inflation accelerates in February, more upward pressure ahead

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 12:08 PM
    • The rise in February consumer prices was led by an increase in the costs for food and drinks, house rent and education services.
    • The rise in February consumer prices was led by an increase in the costs for food and drinks, house rent and education services. PHOTO: EPA

    [HANOI] Vietnam‘s consumer prices in February rose 3.35 per cent compared to a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, accelerating from 2.5 per cent in January.

    Prices are expected to be under further upward pressure in March due to the Iran war that has forced the South-east Asian country to raise its retail fuel prices. The government targets keeping inflation at 4.5 per cent for this year.

    The rise in February consumer prices was led by an increase in the costs for food and drinks, house rent and education services, the National Statistics Office said in a report.

    February industrial production rose 1 per cent from a year earlier, slowing down after a 21.5 per cent expansion in January,

    Exports in February rose 5.7 per cent from a year earlier to US$33.06 billion, the NSO said.

    Imports in February rose 4.4 per cent to US$34.1 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$1.04 billion for the month, the NSO said.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    For the first two months of this year, exports rose 18.3 per cent at US$76.36 billion, while imports increased 26.3 per cent to US$79.34 billion, creating a trade deficit of US$2.98 billion.

    Foreign investment inflows in the first two months of this year rose 8.8 per cent to US$3.21 billion, it said.

    Vietnam on Thursday raised retail price for petrol by around 10 per cent and for diesel by nearly 19.5 per cent. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    InflationVietnam

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More