Vietnam’s race for growth tests pace of energy transition: experts

Regional leaders are facing a ‘trilemma’ of balancing sustainable development, security and competitiveness

Attendees at the inaugural Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transitions, which took place from Oct 10 to 11 in Vietnam’s central province of Binh Dinh. PHOTO: ICIES

VIETNAM’S push for double-digit economic growth is turning the energy transition into an increasingly delicate policy challenge: how quickly governments can expand cleaner power and absorb transition costs without undermining household incomes, energy security or industrial competitiveness.

The problem is particularly acute in fast-growing South-east Asian economies, where rising electricity demand means governments have less room to tolerate shortages or sharp increases in energy costs.

“What really makes Vietnam specific is its very fast growth,” Dr Jens Arnold, country studies division head at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s economics department, told The Business Times.