VinFast names founder’s eldest son as its global chief executive

The EV maker is planning to restructure into a more asset-light company

VinFast reported a rise of nearly 42% in first-quarter revenue but posted a wider net loss. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT

[HANOI] Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast on Saturday (Sep 12) named chairman Pham Nhat Quan Anh, the eldest son of founder Pham Nhat Vuong, as its global chief executive as the loss-making firm plans a restructuring and overseas expansion.

Anh, 33, who was appointed global chairman in May, will also serve as chairman and CEO of VinFast Vietnam. The electric vehicle maker is planning to restructure into a more asset-light company as it seeks growth in key markets such as South-east Asia and India.

“Pham Nhat Quan Anh will hold ultimate and comprehensive responsibility for all of VinFast’s operations as the company enters a new phase of growth,” the company said in a statement.

Anh will succeed his father, founder Vuong, as chief executive. Vuong will continue to serve on VinFast’s board.

Anh will be VinFast’s fifth chief executive. Previous CEOs include former General Motors executive James DeLuca, former Opel chief Michael Lohscheller, and Le Thi Thu Thuy, who led the company through its Nasdaq listing.

In May, VinFast unveiled a restructuring plan that would transfer manufacturing assets worth about US$530 million to a purchaser group that would also take on about US$6.9 billion in debt, as the automaker seeks to reduce future capital requirements.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

The complexity of the deal and the involvement of investors with ties to Vingroup and Vuong has raised concerns for some analysts and shareholders.

VinFast reported a rise of nearly 42 per cent in first-quarter revenue but posted a wider net loss. It has received ongoing financial support from Vuong, the founder and chairman of Vingroup, Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate and VinFast’s parent company.

Anh is a graduate of Singapore Management University and held a number of senior roles at VinFast and other Vingroup companies before becoming chairman of VinFast Auto. He will remain as chief executive of VinMetal, a steel producer within the Vingroup conglomerate.

Also on Saturday, Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, Vuong’s second son, was named as global CEO at VinFast-linked taxi firm GSM, with Nguyen Quoc Tuan appointed global chairman.

GSM is planning a Hong Kong listing in 2028, and plans to purchase around one million EVs and four million e-scooters from VinFast between 2026 and 2030. REUTERS