From Wall Street to Asia: Vietnamese firms diversify IPO options 

The US is no longer the default dreamland, with growing interest in Hong Kong and Singapore listings

Hong Kong, known as the gateway to China, is actively courting South-east Asian issuers. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Almost no Vietnamese firms have debuted in the US through a conventional IPO; some enter the market via a blank-cheque merger. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[HO CHI MINH CITY] After years of chasing the prestige of Wall Street, Vietnam’s most ambitious companies are increasingly looking closer to home, with Hong Kong and Singapore emerging as favoured overseas listing venues, alongside the US.

VinFast-linked electric taxi operator Green and Smart Mobility is working towards an international listing at a valuation of around US$20 billion, with Hong Kong touted as a potential venue as early as 2027, based on a Reuters report.

Vietnam’s biotech firm Gene Solutions is also raising a pre-initial public offering round and weighing a Hong Kong or Singapore listing – markets where many of its regional peers are already active.