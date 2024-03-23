Wealth in Vietnam growing fast, but low productivity tests high-income goal

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Vietnam is expected to experience one of the sharpest surges in wealth in the next 10 years, as the South-east Asian nation becomes increasingly popular as an investment destination and safe manufacturing base, says a wealth report.
Over the next decade, Vietnam’s number of millionaires – estimated at 19,400 as at end-2023 – is expected to grow faster than in any other country in the world, noted wealth-intelligence firm New World Wealth.
This observation was based on research for the firm’s wealth report series, carried out with investment migration advisers Henley & Partners.
By 2033, Vietnam’s wealth per capita is forecast to more than double its 2023 level of...