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Why copper is becoming Asia’s next AI bottleneck

Analysts say its higher prices are unlikely to derail data centre growth, but tighter supplies could stymie new capacity

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Benicia Tan

Published Mon, Jul 27, 2026 · 06:36 PM — Updated Mon, Jul 27, 2026 · 09:38 PM
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    • As Asia races to build its AI infrastructure, securing sufficient copper is becoming almost as key as securing the electricity to power it, say analysts.
    • As Asia races to build its AI infrastructure, securing sufficient copper is becoming almost as key as securing the electricity to power it, say analysts. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The volatility of the price of copper is hitting Asia-Pacific data centre developers harder than their global peers, with the region’s relatively inefficient power grids requiring larger amounts of copper for infrastructure.

    Soaring copper prices are unlikely to derail the expansion of artificial intelligence-driven data centres, analysts have said, but they warn that tightening supplies of the metal could lengthen procurement times and delay new data centre capacity coming online.

    Alexander Kheder, technology, media and telecommunications analyst at financial research firm BMI, noting that China produces around 60 per cent of the world’s refined copper, said that North-east Asia’s greater exposure to copper’s price volatility relative to other regions is structural rather than cyclical.

    copperAluminiumMetalsArtificial IntelligenceData centresAsia-PacificCommoditiesEnergy & Commodities

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