Zetrix AI sets its sights beyond Malaysia with Philippine blockchain deal, Nasdaq listing plan

The firm is building artificial intelligence doubles for politicians and businesses, starting with PM Anwar

Zetrix AI group managing director Wong Thean Soon says that in the future, companies will have AI avatars representing them to communicate and execute tasks. PHOTO: ZETRIX AI

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian e-government and digital services company Zetrix AI is shaping up for a pivotal 2026 after securing its first overseas government blockchain project in the Philippines.

It is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence double of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and pursuing a Nasdaq listing for its AI unit.

The expansion reflects group managing director Wong Thean Soon’s belief that blockchain, digital identity and AI are converging to form the infrastructure of the next-generation digital economy.