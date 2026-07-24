‘Asia will be the growth engine’: FedEx’s Salil Chari on riding the AI boom

THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK

Global logistics is in a volatile era but this has not derailed his focus on regional high-value trade

Greater change also means more personal growth, said FedEx’s Asia-Pacific regional president Salil Chari on leading the logistics firm in a time of uncertainty. BT PHOTO: TAY CHU YI

The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders

[SINGAPORE] FedEx’s Asia-Pacific regional president Salil Chari wants to seize AI-driven growth opportunities in the region – while helping customers navigate the new norms of trade amid geopolitical instability.

“Asia will be the growth engine for FedEx, and it’s my goal to make that a reality,” he told The Business Times in an interview at the company’s Singapore office.