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‘Asia will be the growth engine’: FedEx’s Salil Chari on riding the AI boom

Global logistics is in a volatile era but this has not derailed his focus on regional high-value trade

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Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 11:00 AM
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    • Greater change also means more personal growth, said FedEx’s Asia-Pacific regional president Salil Chari on leading the logistics firm in a time of uncertainty.
    • Greater change also means more personal growth, said FedEx’s Asia-Pacific regional president Salil Chari on leading the logistics firm in a time of uncertainty. BT PHOTO: TAY CHU YI

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    [SINGAPORE] FedEx’s Asia-Pacific regional president Salil Chari wants to seize AI-driven growth opportunities in the region – while helping customers navigate the new norms of trade amid geopolitical instability.

    “Asia will be the growth engine for FedEx, and it’s my goal to make that a reality,” he told The Business Times in an interview at the company’s Singapore office.

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