The Business Times

International

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

International

Asia’s factories sustain momentum as Japan halts 11-month slump

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 12:32 PM
Share this article.

ASIA’S factory activity continued its expansion in May, supported by a recovery in new orders even as China’s rebound struggled to gain traction.

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for South Korea and Japan returned to growth in May, halting months of slump, according to S&P Global and au Jibun Bank. The gauge for Japan turned positive for the first time since May 2023 while Korea returned to expansion after below 50 readings for two months.

Export powerhouse Taiwan’s index improved to 50.9 last month from 50.2 in April, while the index for Vietnam sustained its momentum, staying above the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction.

“South Korea’s manufacturing sector appears to have caught a second wind,” said Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Qualitative evidence from the survey also paints a promising forward-looking picture.”

The latest set of data signal a broadly improving outlook for manufacturers on strength in new orders, despite signs of risks to China’s recovery and lingering weakness in demand for goods.

Data released on Friday (May 31) showed that China’s factory activity unexpectedly slipped into contraction in May, snapping two months of gains. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 from 50.4 in April. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO
Apac finance M&A to stay subdued after Q1 decline as uncertainties linger: S&P Global
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

International

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here