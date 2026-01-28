Australia committed to retaking ownership of Darwin port, Albanese says

It was leased for 99 years to Chinese company Landbridge for A$506 million (S$446.8 million) in 2015

[SYDNEY] Australia is committed to returning a key northern port leased for 99 years to a Chinese company to Australian ownership, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (Jan 28) after Beijing’s envoy to Canberra warned of trade reprisals.

The Northern Territory government sold Darwin Port to Chinese company Landbridge for A$506 million (S$446.8 million) in 2015, which was a move criticised by the US.

The awarding of the contract came just a few years after the US posted the first of a rotating group of US Marines in Darwin. The US and Australia are expanding their air bases in Australia’s north to host the US bombers.

Speaking in East Timor on an official visit on Wednesday, Albanese said that his government has made it clear it wanted the port returned to Australian ownership.

“We are committed to making sure that (the) port goes back into Australian hands because that is in our national interest,” he said.

The port’s owner, Landbridge Australia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in November that the port was in a strong financial position.

China’s ambassador in Canberra, Xiao Qian, told reporters at an annual press briefing on Wednesday that Beijing would “take measures to protect the Chinese company’s interests”, if a sale of the port is forced.

“Should Landbridge be forced to leave that port, I think it might also affect the substantive investment, cooperation and trade between Chinese companies and that part of Australia,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported him as saying.

It is not the first time Xiao has criticised Albanese’s 2025 election pledge, to return the strategically located northern port to local ownership.

“China would like to reiterate that the relevant Chinese enterprise obtained the lease for the Port of Darwin through market means,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

“Their legitimate rights and interests should be fully protected,” he added. REUTERS