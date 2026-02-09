Australia places tariff on Chinese steel frames, citing dumping

The move risks escalating trade tensions with China

[MELBOURNE] Australia has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on steel ceiling frames from China, following an investigation by the nation’s Anti-Dumping Commission.

The body assessed claims by domestic producers of dumping by Chinese companies, and found evidence confirming the practice. Industry and Innovation Minister Tim Ayres then imposed the tariff, warning against unfair trade practices.

“Australia’s prosperity is linked to open and rules-based trade,” Ayres said on Monday (Feb 9). “Any resulting trade remedy actions are informed by rigorous, evidence-based investigations conducted by the Commission, and are fully consistent with Australia’s obligations under its trade agreements.”

The move risks escalating trade tensions with China, the main market for Australia’s massive exports of iron ore – the precursor to steel – which are expected to be worth about A$114 billion (S$102 billion) in the year to June.

Beijing’s state-backed iron ore buyer has already sought to exert more control over the market in a move that could dent the pricing power of miners and traders.

China’s steel shipments to Australia posted double-digit percentage growth in 2023 and 2024, but kept relatively flat at around 782,000 tonnes in 2025, according to Bloomberg calculations based on China customs data. That’s less than 1 per cent of the nation’s total exports last year.

The Australian government has already imposed tariffs on some other steel products from China, including hot-rolled coil steel, according to the Industry Department.

Last month, the government’s Productivity Commission launched an inquiry into safeguarding the fabricated steel industry. BLOOMBERG