The Business Times
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Australia posts surprise trade surplus as commodity exports gain

Economists had forecast a A$1.08 billion shortfall

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Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 11:15 AM
    • The rise in exports included a 6.2 per cent monthly increase in metal ores and minerals that includes iron ore.
    • The rise in exports included a 6.2 per cent monthly increase in metal ores and minerals that includes iron ore. PHOTO: REUTERS

    AUSTRALIA unexpectedly recorded a trade surplus in June as the value of exports — underpinned by commodities — jumped the most in four years while imports dropped. 

    Exports advanced 9.6 per cent from May while imports slid 0.2 per cent for a trade windfall of A$1.93 billion (US$1.4 billion), data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday (Aug 6).

    Economists had forecast a A$1.08 billion shortfall following on from May’s surprise deficit.

    The rise in exports included a 6.2 per cent monthly increase in metal ores and minerals that includes iron ore, and a 4.6 per cent gain in coal, coke and briquettes, the data showed.

    Despite the bounce back to surplus, Australia’s trade position is broadly deteriorating as a multi-decade commodity export bonanza winds down.

    Imports are also climbing in response to a surge in data centre construction, while fuel imports also increased due to the war in Iran. BLOOMBERG

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