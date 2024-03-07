Australia’s trade surplus widens to A$11 billion in January

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 9:10 am
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods widened in January to A$11.03 billion (S$9.7 billion), from A$10.74 billion in December last year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Australia

AUSTRALIA’S surplus on trade goods widened in January as a rise in exports of farm products and gold outweighed growth in vehicle imports, data showed on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the balance on goods widened in January to A$11.03 billion (S$9.7 billion), from A$10.74 billion in December, and just under market forecasts of A$11.5 billion.

Exports rose 1.6 per cent thanks in part to another increase in non-monetary gold shipments, while imports gained 1.3 per cent led by cars and telecoms equipment.

The statistics bureau has ceased reporting monthly data for service exports and imports, which will now be issued quarterly. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

South Korea to launch Asia’s first retail carbon-linked investment product

Musk says he won’t donate to either US presidential candidate

Apple’s 10 biggest challenges, from AI to China

Federal Reserve notes slight increase in US economic activity since January

Ex-Google engineer charged with AI tech theft for Chinese firms

US House approves deal to avert partial shutdown on eve of major Biden speech

Breaking News

Most Popular