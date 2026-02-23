Australian PM backs removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from royal succession line

He says his government will agree to any proposal regarding the removal

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said in a letter to UK PM Keir Starmer that the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are grave and Australians take them seriously. PHOTO: EPA

[LONDON] Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would back plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the British throne, as stated in a letter shared by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Office.

On Saturday (21 Feb), a UK official said the British government was considering introducing legislation to ensure Mountbatten-Windsor could never be the king following his arrest – which was part of a police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

He is currently eighth in line to the throne.

King Charles is not only the monarch and head of state in Britain, but also in Australia and 13 other countries.

In the letter, Albanese told Starmer that in light of the recent events, his government would agree to any proposal to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession.

“I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation,” his letter said. “These are grave allegations, and Australians take them seriously.” REUTERS