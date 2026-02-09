Bad Bunny turns Super Bowl half-time into Puerto Rican love letter with a Lady Gaga surprise

It marks a historic moment for Latin music on America’s biggest stage

In one of the show’s most theatrical moments, Bad Bunny crashed through the ceiling of La Casita, then moved to a white truck where dancers grooved to a medley honouring reggaeton’s roots. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SANTA CLARA] Bad Bunny transformed Levi’s Stadium into a vibrant homage to Puerto Rico during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (Feb 8), delivering a high-energy journey through the island’s culture – complete with a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute to reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.

The half-time spectacular marked a historic moment for Latin music on America’s biggest stage, following Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking performance in 2025 that drew more than 130 million viewers.

The singer used the platform to celebrate his heritage, while cementing reggaeton’s place in mainstream American culture.

The choice of Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, to feature in the half-time show drew a rebuke from US President Donald Trump and other conservatives – due to the entertainer’s outspoken criticism of US immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump said on social media that the show fronted by the singer was “absolutely terrible”.

Clad in a white suit, the 31-year-old superstar opened with Titi Me Pregunto while walking through carefully crafted vignettes of Puerto Rican life – farmers in traditional pava hats, domino players and boxers.

The performance hit its stride at a secondary stage dubbed La Casita, otherwise known as the little house, where he sang Yo Perreo Sola, Safaera and Party.

Celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba were spotted dancing in the crowd.

In one of the show’s most theatrical moments, Bad Bunny crashed through the ceiling of La Casita while performing Voy a Llevarte Pa’ PR, then moved to a white truck where dancers grooved to a medley honouring reggaeton’s roots – Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina, Don Omar’s Dale Don Dale and his own hit EoO.

“If I’m here at the Super Bowl 60, it is because I’ve never stopped believing in myself,” he declared as violins swelled into Monaco.

A staged wedding featuring La Rana Concho – the name of a Puerto-Rican toad that featured in the singer’s latest album – was shown on the stadium screens.

It set the scene for Gaga’s surprise entrance, with the pop idol singing a salsa version of Die With A Smile before dancing with him to Baile Inolvidable.

He then transitioned to Nuevayol as a child and his family were shown watching the Grammy Awards ceremony at which he won Album of the Year – the first time the award was given to a Spanish-language album.

Ricky Martin emerged for Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii – as Bad Bunny hoisted the Puerto Rican flag and performed El Apagon, with the stadium erupting in light before he delivered Cafe con ron.

He then yelled: “God bless America!” as he named all the countries on the continent while a parade of flags was held.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love”, was shown in the stadium, which was what he also told the audience while closing with DtMF, the title track from his Grammy-winning album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

