A roundup of the week’s tanker and dry bulk market (Nov 20)

The LNG market remained under pressure this week, with an abundance of prompt vessel availability in the Atlantic continuing to weigh on freight rates. PHOTO: REUTERS

Capesize

The market endured a mixed and generally softer week, with early weakness in the Pacific weighing on sentiment before a midweek recovery helped steady the overall picture. The BCI 182 5TC fluctuated throughout the week, recovering some of its early losses midweek before easing again towards Friday, ultimately finishing $507 below Monday’s opening level.

In the Pacific, C5 eased from $13.81 at the start of the week to a low of $13.40, before recovering to the $14.20–14.30 range by Thursday and ending the week at $14.40. The recovery was supported by strong miner participation, particularly on Wednesday, when all the major miners were active.

The Atlantic remained more challenging, although the South Atlantic showed some resilience midweek as a tightening ballast list supported improved fixing activity around $35.00–35.25 on C3. This proved difficult to sustain, however, with rates subsequently coming under pressure and a wide spread between bids and offers highlighting continued uncertainty. Most first-half December cargoes have now been covered, with attention gradually shifting towards the second-half window.

The North Atlantic remained the weakest area, with limited fresh demand, softer transatlantic fixtures and a lengthening tonnage list continuing to weigh on sentiment. Overall, the Pacific provided some welcome support and sentiment improved from the early-week lows, but persistent weakness across the North Atlantic and a lack of sustained momentum in the South Atlantic continued to limit the broader market’s recovery.

Panamax-Kamsarmax

Atlantic strength continued to offset softer Pacific conditions this week. North Atlantic activity picked up, with limited prompt tonnage and healthy mineral enquiry supporting owners’ expectations, while transatlantic grain rates edged higher.

From the US East Coast, an 82,000-dwt fixed a transatlantic trip at $17,250 and an 81,000-dwt fixed to India at $28,000. EC South America remained well supported, with tight tonnage for first-half December arrivals helping to firm sentiment for later laycans. A 76,000-dwt, 77,000-dwt and 82,000-dwt fixed fronthaul trips at $17,200, $21,000 and $20,000 respectively, all basis delivery WC India.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Conversely, slowing Australian mineral demand, limited North Pacific grain enquiry and growing tonnage availability continued to pressure Pacific rates. An 82,000-dwt fixed a North Pacific grain round at $19,250, with another 82,000-dwt fixing Australia to Taiwan at $20,900. Indonesian business also softened amid competition from older tonnage, with a 76,000-dwt fixing at $13,750. Period activity remained evident, with an 82,000-dwt fixing for one year at $21,500, scrubber benefit to charterers, while an 81,000-dwt secured $19,260 for a similar duration.

Ultramax/Supramax

It seemed like a week of consolidation, or possibly a turning point, with the market only slightly down overall from last week. The declining rates in the Pacific appeared to slow with some improved trades reported in the North during the second half of the week, with two 64,000-dwt modern types fixed from North China to West Africa at $25,100 and $25,250 respectively, and a newbuilding ex yard said to have agreed $24,500 for a NoPac round voyage.

There were also two 60,000-dwt vessels fixed from North China to the US Gulf at around $19,000 and a 63,000-dwt from South China agreed $30,750 for a trip to Bangladesh. These were all positive indications, while, by comparison, Southeast Asia continued to struggle, with rates under pressure from ballasters arriving from the Indian Ocean.

There wasn’t much movement in the Atlantic, with the Continent remaining firm, driven by scrap demand with a 63,000-dwt fixed from Bremen to the East Mediterranean at $32,000. The Mediterranean had a quiet week with few reported trades, but the South Atlantic was active with rates nudging up due to limited tonnage availability on early dates.

North American rates were maintained following last week’s big uplift, but are very positional, with November demand still paying high $30,000s for Ultras on transatlantic business, but December looking more balanced. Period activity was muted this week.

Handysize

The Handysize market maintained a broadly supportive tone throughout the week, although activity was uneven and often subdued. The Continent and Mediterranean remained broadly balanced, with rates steady to marginally firmer. A 41,000-dwt was reported fixed from Brake to the US Gulf with lumber at $19,000.

The South Atlantic retained a firm tone, supported by tight tonnage and strong fixture levels. A 40,000-dwt was fixed from Recalada to the US East Coast at $32,000. The US Gulf maintained upward momentum, with firmer bids and offers and a tightening tonnage list supporting further rate increases. A 42,000-dwt was reported fixed from the Mississippi River to Colombia at $24,000.

In the Pacific, reported activity remained limited, but a steady cargo book and tightening tonnage, particularly in the North Pacific, helped underpin rates. A 38,000-dwt open in Gresik on 21–23 November was placed on subjects for an Australian round trip at around $20,000. Period activity included a 34,000-dwt open in Gibraltar prompt, fixed for four to six months at $16,750, and a 36,000-dwt fixed from Rio Grande for one year at $16,500.

Clean

LR2 LR2 performance was mixed this week, with a sharp rise in eastbound Middle East Gulf rates contrasting with softer westbound and Mediterranean routes. TC1 (75kt MEG/Japan) climbed 36 points to WS1049, lifting the Baltic round-trip TCE by $11,400 to $308,200/day. Conversely, TC20 (90kt MEG/UK-Continent) eased by $378,600 to $18.64 million, corresponding to a Baltic round-trip TCE of $287,600/day. TC15 (80kt Mediterranean/East) also softened, declining $100,000 to $7.66 million, with the TCE slipping $1,300 to $60,100/day.

LR1 LR1 rates were comparatively stable, particularly on the eastbound Middle East Gulf trade. TC5 (55kt MEG/Japan) remained broadly unchanged at WS993, equating to a Baltic round-trip TCE of $206,800/day. Westbound, TC8 (65kt MEG/UK-Continent) edged $78,600 lower to $14.56 million, with the corresponding TCE easing $1,000 to $222,200/day.

MR MR markets weakened across the board, with the most pronounced losses centred on the US Gulf and the wider Atlantic market. TC17 (35kt MEG/East Africa) declined around 12 points to WS913, reducing the TCE by $1,900 to $117,600/day.

On the UK Continent, TC2 (37kt ARA/US Atlantic Coast) fell 19 points to WS184, with the Baltic round-trip TCE declining $3,400 to $11,300/day. Pressure was considerably stronger in the US Gulf. TC14 (38kt US Gulf/UK-Continent) fell sharply by 121 points to WS237, cutting the round-trip TCE by $24,100 to $23,700/day.

TC21 (38kt US Gulf/Caribbean) recorded a similarly substantial decline, falling $470,800 to $762,500 and reducing the Baltic TCE by $27,300 to $20,100/day. The broader deterioration in Atlantic earnings was reflected in the MR Atlantic Triangulation Basket TCE, which fell from $60,600/day to $37,000/day.

Handymax Handymax performance diverged between the Mediterranean and UK Continent markets. In the Mediterranean, TC6 (30kt Cross-Mediterranean) strengthened by 30 points to WS399, lifting the Baltic round-trip TCE by $9,300 to $76,100/day. In contrast, TC23 (30kt Cross UK-Continent) declined 23 points to WS394, with the corresponding TCE falling $6,500 to $72,700/day.

VLCC

VLCC rates on the Baltic Exchange strengthened across most routes this week. TD3C (270,000 mt Middle East Gulf/China) rose 21.25 points to WS315.63, generating a daily round-trip TCE of $1,079,794 for the standard Baltic VLCC. TD34 (Gulf of Oman/China) was comparatively stable, edging just over a point higher to WS309.38, equating to a round-trip TCE of $305,337/day. In the Atlantic, sentiment was more mixed. The 260,000 mt West Africa/China route (TD15) eased 4.29 points to WS293.57, corresponding to a round-trip TCE of $272,771/day. Conversely, the US Gulf/China route (TD22) advanced by $2.5 million to approximately $34.5 million, lifting the daily round-trip TCE to $253,509/day.

Suezmax

The Suezmax market firmed broadly across the Baltic Exchange routes this week. The 130,000 mt Nigeria/UK Continent route (TD20) advanced 22.56 points to WS330.56, equating to a daily round-trip TCE of approximately $165,677. TD27 (130,000 mt Guyana/UK Continent) strengthened by 14.73 points to WS332.06, returning just under $163,800/day. The most pronounced increase was recorded on the 145,000 mt US Gulf/UK Continent route (TD33), which gained more than 37 points to WS306.67, with the corresponding TCE rising to just over $184,800/day. In the Black Sea, the 135,000 mt CPC/Augusta route (TD6) softened to WS416.33 midweek before recovering to WS426.11 at the time of writing, equating to a daily round-trip TCE of just over $306,900.

Aframax

The Aframax market strengthened sharply this week, with exceptional gains across the Atlantic routes accompanied by firming in the North Sea and Mediterranean, while Vancouver exports were comparatively subdued. In the North Sea, the 80,000 mt Cross-UK Continent route (TD7) advanced 40.83 points to WS288.33, equating to a daily round-trip TCE of just under $183,937, basis Hound Point/Wilhelmshaven.

In the Mediterranean, TD19 (80,000 mt Cross-Mediterranean) posted a stronger gain of 84.44 points to WS352.22, returning approximately $134,100/day on a Ceyhan/Lavera basis. The most pronounced moves were seen across the Atlantic, where Aframax rates surged significantly higher. TD26 (70,000 mt East Coast Mexico/US Gulf) climbed almost 310 points to WS631.11, generating a daily round-trip TCE of just over $219,200. TD9 (70,000 mt Covenas/US Gulf) recorded a similarly sharp increase, gaining 311 points to around WS623 and returning just over $197,400/day. TD25 (70,000 mt US Gulf/UK Continent) was also assessed 283 points higher at just over WS596, equating to approximately $180,100/day on a Houston/Rotterdam basis.

By comparison, the Vancouver export routes were considerably more stable. TD28 (80,000 mt Vancouver/China) eased by $200,000 to $8.17 million, corresponding to a round-trip TCE of approximately $162,000/day. TD29 (80,000 mt Vancouver/Pacific Area Lightering point off the US West Coast) slipped four points to WS683.

LNG

The LNG market remained under pressure this week, with an abundance of prompt vessel availability in the Atlantic continuing to weigh on freight rates. Increased fixing activity and firmer requirements offered little support to rates, as ample tonnage allowed charterers to maintain aggressive bids. On the BLNG1 Gladstone–Tokyo route, rates declined $2,800 week-on-week to settle at $50,600/day. Pacific rates remained comparatively supported to the West.

The BLNG2 Sabine–Isle of Grain route fell $8,900 to settle at $20,800/day, with the Atlantic remaining considerably oversupplied amid limited arbitrage opportunities and increased FOB cargo sales.

Similarly, the BLNG3 Sabine–Tokyo route declined $15,200 to close at $40,400/day, reflecting the continued weakness in the Atlantic and reduced demand for longer-haul voyages.

Period rates also softened, with the six-month assessment falling $1,900 to $42,300/day, the one-year assessment down $2,267 to $50,633/day, and the three-year assessment easing $700 to $70,300/day.

LPG

The LPG market firmed this week, with a notable pick-up in activity in the US Gulf. Close to around 10 cargoes were fixed or worked for the upcoming month, steadily absorbing available tonnage and tightening the position list. On the BLPG1 Ras Tanura–Chiba route, rates settled at $252.40/tonne, with TCE earnings closing at $246,826/day.

The BLPG2 Houston–Flushing route softened marginally, declining $0.67 week-on-week to settle at $173.83/tonne, with TCE earnings down $479 to $204,608/day.

Similarly, the BLPG3 Houston–Chiba route eased $0.43 to close at $310.43/tonne, while TCE returns fell $427 to settle at $189,690/day. Despite the slight decline, sentiment in the US Gulf has strengthened, with further activity expected.

Container

Container freight rates were mixed over the past week, with the FBX Weighted Average declining 57 points from 3,476 to 3,419. The main Asia-US West Coast trade lane (FBX01) recorded a significant correction, falling $809 from $8,452 to $7,643/FEU by week’s end.

Similar downward pressure was evident on the Asia-US East Coast route (FBX03), which declined $427 from $9,848 to $9,421/FEU. In contrast, Asia-North Europe (FBX11) edged higher, increasing from $3,366 to $3,406/FEU. The largest upward movement was recorded on Asia-Mediterranean (FBX13), where rates surged $1,076 from $4,281 to $5,357/FEU. Elsewhere, North Europe-US East Coast (FBX22) softened by $107, from $2,746 to $2,639/FEU.