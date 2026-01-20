The Business Times

Bank of America to award stock worth US$1 billion to non-executive employees

It marks the ninth straight year of employee awards at the second-largest US bank

Summarise
    • Last week, BOA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as its traders capitalised on volatile markets, and it brought in higher income from interest payments.
    • Last week, BOA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as its traders capitalised on volatile markets, and it brought in higher income from interest payments. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 10:32 PM

    THE Bank of America (BOA) said on Tuesday (Jan 20) it will award about US$1 billion in equity to all employees except senior management, after the lender capped a strong year marked by a surge in profits.

    The awards will equate to nearly 19 million shares of common stock, and mark the ninth straight year of employee awards at the second-largest US bank.

    Last week, BOA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as its traders capitalised on volatile markets, and it brought in higher income from interest payments.

    The lender’s 2025 profit surged to US$30.5 billion from US$27 billion a year earlier. BOA shares ended the year with an increase of about 25 per cent, marking a third straight year of gains.

    The banking industry is eyeing another year of strong dealmaking, with investment banking revenues expected to benefit from a rebound in large mergers and acquisitions and high-profile initial public offerings.

    Interest income is also expected to get a lift from a pickup in loan demand, as lower borrowing costs encourage customers to take on debt. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Bank of America Corp

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More