Battersea Power Station: What to know about Malaysia’s landmark UK investment

Once an empty industrial shell, the 90-year-old abandoned coal plant was revived under one of Malaysia’s biggest-ever overseas projects

Since its public opening in October 2022, Battersea Power Station has welcomed over 22 million visitors (as at end-2024). PHOTO: BATTERSEA POWER STATION

[KUALA LUMPUR] Battersea Power Station in London ranks among the most ambitious overseas ventures by Malaysia’s deep-pocketed institutional funds.

More than a decade after Malaysian developers and funds stepped in to revive the derelict site, the landmark is now the subject of renewed attention after reports that its owners are mulling potential offers for its main commercial building.

Here’s a look at the project, its ownership structure, and why the latest development matters.