The Business Times
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To become major hubs, South-east Asia’s new airports need strong national carriers

Singapore still a leading air hub, but managing costs crucial to retaining its edge, says sales agent Aviareps

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Marcelo Kaiser, chief operating officer of aviation for Aviareps, says: “There is no successful air hub without a strong national carrier behind it.”
    • Marcelo Kaiser, chief operating officer of aviation for Aviareps, says: “There is no successful air hub without a strong national carrier behind it.” PHOTO: AVIAREPS

    [SINGAPORE] South-east Asia’s major upcoming airport projects will provide a boost to aviation traffic, but they will not challenge established regional air hubs like Singapore without world-class carriers to support them.

    Marcelo Kaiser, chief operating officer of aviation for Aviareps, told The Business Times: “There is no successful air hub without a strong national carrier behind it.”

    He said that while Singapore is still a leading air hub, it is not immune to cost concerns and managing this will be crucial for it to maintain its competitiveness.

    AviationSouth-east AsiaAsia-PacificAirportsVietnamIndia

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