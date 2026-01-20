Billion-dollar membership fee: What to know about Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

Numerous countries say they have been invited to join the US president’s newly minted organisation, which critics say could undermine the United Nations

The board is to oversee the work of a group of Palestinian technocrats charged with administering public services in Gaza. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[JERUSALEM] When US President Donald Trump said that he planned to establish and lead a “Board of Peace” to oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, many did not know what to make of it.

On Friday (Jan 16), letters went out asking countries to join the newly minted body, among them historically close US allies such as Canada, France, Britain, and Saudi Arabia. But Russia and Belarus, hardly allies, were also on the list.

And a perusal of the body’s charter, which governments received alongside their invitations, suggested that Trump hopes the Board of Peace could get involved in all kinds of global conflicts, not just the one in the Gaza Strip.

Critics reacted furiously, saying the Trump administration appeared to be setting up the board as a potential American-dominated rival to the United Nations, which Trump has long accused of liberal bias and waste.

As chair, Trump would have considerable influence over the Board of Peace. With countries being asked to pay more than US$1 billion for permanent membership, its budget could be substantial, though it is unclear how much control Trump would have over how the money is spent.

The presence of Turkey and Qatar on one of the board’s subcommittees also prompted an immediate outcry from Israel, which has been at odds with the Turkish government, particularly over the war in Gaza.

Here’s what we know so far about the Board of Peace.

What is its mission?

Initially, the board appeared to be part of Trump’s vision for postwar Gaza.

His plan called the board a “new international transitional body” that would help supervise the rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave. The board’s members would include world leaders, with Trump sitting at the head of the table.

The United Nations Security Council later formally backed the board in a US-drafted resolution in November, giving it the force of international legitimacy.

The resolution gave the board a mandate to work with governments to recruit international peacekeepers for Gaza. It was to carry out Trump’s plan in Gaza until the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority conducted reforms, the resolution said.

But after the United States circulated the board’s charter on Friday, it became clear that Trump envisions a much bigger role for the body.

The proposed charter said that the Board of Peace would “secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”, not just Gaza, according to a copy shared with The New York Times. It also called for “a more nimble and effective international peace-building body.”

Who’s been invited? Who will join?

The list of invitees includes Britain, Jordan, Russia and more. But so far, only a handful – such as the pro-Trump Argentine president, Javier Milei, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary – have said they will join.

Despite overseeing Gaza, neither the Board of Peace nor a Gaza Executive Board underneath it have any Palestinian members as yet.

The board is, however, to oversee the work of a group of Palestinian technocrats charged with administering public services in Gaza. Analysts say they will face a formidable challenge, given that Gaza is still split in two between areas under Israeli and Hamas control.

Some countries appear sceptical. To acquire a permanent seat on the Board of Peace, each would have to pay more than US$1 billion in cash within the first year to fund the body’s operations. (States can join for three years for free.)

The charter would invest considerable personal power in Trump as chair. It says that he will name members of a second “Executive Board” to carry out the board’s decisions, and that Trump would wield considerable veto power over its actions. He would also be able to name his own successor.

Trump would also be permitted to enact “resolutions or other directives” to carry out the board’s mission, and to “create, modify or dissolve subsidiary entities”.

France does not currently intend to join, as the board’s charter raises serious questions about respecting the role of the United Nations, said a senior French official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to comply with government protocol.

It remains unclear how many countries will pay the fee to become permanent members, as opposed to accepting the optional three-year term for free.

How will the board work in Gaza?

It is not exactly clear how much oversight the Board of Peace will exert over Gaza and for how long. But two subcommittees reporting to Trump’s board have already been set up to carry out his Gaza peace plan.

Last week, the White House named a “Gaza Executive Board” that includes Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy. The group also has Qatari and Egyptian officials, as well as an Israeli businessperson.

In a rare public break with Trump, Israel criticised the makeup of the committee, particularly the presence of Qatar and Turkey. Both countries helped mediate between Israel and Hamas to secure the Gaza ceasefire, but Israeli officials have accused them of being too close to Hamas. NYTIMES