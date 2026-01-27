Ritu Chandy says that staying agile is a key advantage for the German carmaker

Ritu Chandy began her career at BMW Australia as an intern in 1998, while completing her degree. PHOTO: BMW

[SINGAPORE] Ritu Chandy is the first Asian to take up one of BMW Group’s most significant roles for this part of the world – and more.

In October 2025, Chandy became head of BMW Group sales region for the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. This covers more than 60 markets and nearly 15 per cent of the German automaker’s total sales, though it does not include China.

“I suppose it is unique, as we have not had a non-European, senior vice-president leading the region,” she told The Business Times in a first media interview in her new capacity.