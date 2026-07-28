Brookfield bets on AI inference, clean power in India while tackling curtailment risks

It expects the country to add 6 GW in data centre capacity for AI inference over the next 5 years

[SINGAPORE] Global asset manager Brookfield is betting on growth in data centre capacity for artificial intelligence inference in India, alongside renewable energy solutions – albeit with an eye on mitigating the risk of curtailment where grids are underdeveloped.

“Data centres are a fascinating area where India hasn’t really caught the AI wave yet,” said Arpit Agrawal, Brookfield’s head of India infrastructure.

India currently has about 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed data centre capacity, but “almost all of it is non-AI”, he told reporters at a virtual media roundtable on Tuesday (Jul 28).