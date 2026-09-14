Canada to fast-track tax rulings for investments of C$1 billion or more

Finance Minister Champagne said the move is to reduce risk, inform financing decisions and support Canada’s efforts to attract investment and build major projects. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OTTAWA] Canada’s tax agency will prioritise advance income tax ruling requests tied to investments of C$1 billion (US$718.70 million) or more, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday (Sep 14), as the Canadian government looks to give large investors more certainty to move projects forward.

The measure took effect on Monday and applies to requests made through the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Advance Income Tax Rulings programme, which lets investors get a binding decision on how tax law will apply to a proposed deal before they commit capital.

Champagne said the move is meant to reduce risk, inform financing decisions and support Canada’s efforts to attract investment and build major projects.

The announcement comes ahead of an investment summit and builds on a measure unveiled in the 2026 Spring Economic Update that prioritised rulings for nation-building and clean-economy projects.

Rulings requests that do not qualify for the prioritised track keep the CRA’s standard 90-business-day target, or a mutually agreed date.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, 91 per cent of rulings were issued within that 90-day standard, according to CRA data.

Champagne was speaking at the start of an investment summit in Toronto where Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to attract global capital for more than 160 infrastructure projects in the country. REUTERS