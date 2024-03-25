China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers: report

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 7:25 am
The US has been aiming to boost domestic semiconductor output and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan with the Biden administration’s 2022 Chips and Science Act.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Intel

CHINA has introduced guidelines to phase out United States microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday (Mar 24).

The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options, the report said.

Government agencies above the township level have been told to include criteria requiring “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems when making purchases, the newspaper said.

China’s industry ministry in late December issued a statement with three separate lists of CPUs, operating systems and centralised database deemed “safe and reliable” for three years after the publication date, all from Chinese companies, Reuters checks showed.

The State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the council, China’s cabinet, did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Intel and AMD did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SEE ALSO

The US has been aiming to boost domestic semiconductor output and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan with the Biden administration’s 2022 Chips and Science Act.

It is designed to bolster US semiconductors and contains financial aid for domestic production with subsidies for production of advanced chips. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Amd

US-China trade

China

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Australia to recommend minimum wage rise in line with inflation

China could grow faster with pro-market reforms, IMF managing director says

UK government to unveil £200 million nuclear investment

Gucci’s China shock reverberates across the luxury landscape

Russia mourns as toll from concert hall massacre climbs to 137

Strong US dollar hits Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit hardest among Asean currencies

Breaking News

Most Popular