China commerce minister meets Apple’s Cook

Published Sat, Mar 23, 2024 · 11:39 am
Apple battles falling iPhone sales in China and rising competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.
PHOTO: AFP

Apple

CHINA’S commerce minister, Wang Wentao, met with Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Friday (Mar 22), exchanging views on Apple’s development in China, and Sino-US economic and trade relations, the ministry said.

The meeting came a day after Cook opened Apple’s newest store in Shanghai, as the phone maker battles falling iPhone sales in China and rising competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.

Wang said that China-US economic and trade cooperation is a stabilising force for bilateral relations, and that China is willing to work with the United States to create a fair, stable and predictable environment for business cooperation between the two countries, according to a ministry statement on Saturday.

Cook is expected to attend the China Development Forum in Beijing next week, a gathering of foreign chief executive officers with top Chinese policymakers. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China

iPhone

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

What we know about ISIS-K, the group that claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack

Video-game executives lament lost creativity at developer’s show

Slovaks vote in presidential election that might bolster PM Fico

Hong Kong’s new national security law comes into force

Missile barrage raises new worries on Ukraine’s nuclear safety

Gunmen kill at least 40 at Moscow Concert Hall, Russian officials say

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article