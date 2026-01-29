China expects record 9.5 billion passenger trips during Lunar New Year

China has extended its official Lunar New Year holiday week to nine days for the first time, aiming to boost domestic consumption. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] China expects a record 9.50 billion passenger trips to be made during the 40-day spring festival holiday travel period, higher than the 9.02 billion domestic trips last year, a state planning official said on Thursday.

China has extended its official Lunar New Year holiday week to nine days for the first time, aiming to boost domestic consumption. It will be held from Feb 15 to Feb 23.

Travel and tourism are among the sectors China is targeting in a new services-led consumption push to boost domestic demand.

The 40-day travel rush during the country’s biggest holiday is often read as a barometer of China’s economic health and a pressure test for its vast transportation system.

Railway passenger trips are expected to reach 540 million, with aviation trips expected to hit 95 million, both likely exceeding historical peaks for the period, state officials said.

Transportation capacity will be strengthened on popular routes and in favoured areas to meet travel needs, they said. REUTERS