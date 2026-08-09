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China issues red alert, airports cancel flights as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

Shanghai’s two main airports have halted a total of 1,384 flights

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Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 03:16 PM
    • Huge waves crashing on a waterfront as Typhoon Dolphin approaches in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province.
    • Huge waves crashing on the coast of Huangqi town, as Typhoon Dolphin approaches Fuzhou in Fujian province.
    • Huge waves crashing on a waterfront as Typhoon Dolphin approaches in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province. PHOTO: REUTERS
    • Huge waves crashing on the coast of Huangqi town, as Typhoon Dolphin approaches Fuzhou in Fujian province. PHOTO: REUTERS

    CHINA issued its highest storm alert in preparation for approaching Typhoon Dolphin as more than 1,000 flights were cancelled and some rail services were suspended.

    The warning marks the second red alert issued by the China Meteorological Administration in 2026, after Typhoon Noul in late July. The agency upgraded its emergency response to Level II on Sunday (Aug 9) and said the storm is expected to make landfall by early Monday morning.

    Shanghai’s two main airports have halted a total of 1,384 flights, while Hangzhou suspended nearly 300, China Central Television reported on Sunday. That follows cancellations by Ningbo Lishe International Airport from late Saturday night.

    Shanghai has also halted ferry services, according to the state broadcaster.

    Extreme weather in China this summer has led to a significant number of deaths and huge economic losses.

    Vast parts of the Asian nation have been drenched by heavy rain since early July, leading to flash flooding and crop damage. Chinese President Xi Jinping in July urged “all-out” disaster prevention and relief efforts after deadly storms hit parts of the country.

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    Rail operators on Saturday suspended some train services in parts of the Yangtze River Delta region from Sunday, with certain route disruptions set to continue through Thursday, according to China Railway Shanghai Group. The moves come after major ports near Shanghai, including Zhoushan – China’s largest refuelling hub for ships – halted operations.

    The meteorological authority also forecast heavy to torrential rains from Sunday to Wednesday in a wide swath of regions, including Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin. BLOOMBERG

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