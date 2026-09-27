The Business Times
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China media says US shares responsibility for managing AI

The two countries should ensure the technology remains under human control, Chinese leader Xi is cited as saying

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Published Sun, Sep 27, 2026 · 09:12 PM
    • The commentary comes days after US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Washington.
    • The commentary comes days after US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS

    CHINA and the United States have the ability and responsibility to manage and develop artificial intelligence, according to a post published on Sunday (Sep 27) by Yuyuantantian, a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster China Central Television.

    The commentary, published days after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a summit in Washington to discuss issues spanning from AI to trade, cited China’s leader as saying the two countries should ensure AI remains under human control and benefits the public.

    Developing the technology involves technological progress and sharing its benefits, while managing it well means addressing risks including misuse and loss of control.

    The article also stressed the need to implement agreements already reached, citing the leaders’ endorsement of trade and investment consultation mechanisms, a US$30 billion reciprocal tariff-reduction arrangement, as well as an extension of the outcomes of trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.

    Government departments at all levels should act to implement the consensus reached by the two sides, the post said.

    In a separate commentary, Yuyuantantian said AI was a shared challenge for China and the US, and argued the two countries could jointly address risks linked to what it described as Japan’s “digital militarism”.

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    The post said the Japanese government was promoting what it called a distorted view of World War II through Genai, an AI business-support platform developed by the country’s Digital Agency. BLOOMBERG

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    Xi JinpingTrump administrationDonald TrumpTrump tariffsUS-China relationsArtificial Intelligence

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