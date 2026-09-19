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China opens probes into four online travel booking platforms

The investigations concern suspected practices that may undermine fair competition

Summarise
Published Sat, Sep 19, 2026 · 02:00 PM
    • Tourism in Beijing’s Forbidden City. The probe, backed by The China Hospitality Association, follows a sector-wide regulatory review.
    • Tourism in Beijing’s Forbidden City. The probe, backed by The China Hospitality Association, follows a sector-wide regulatory review. PHOTO: BT FILE

    CHINA opened investigations into four online hotel and travel booking platforms over suspected practices that may undermine fair competition and merchants’ rights, extending a broader regulatory crackdown on the sector.

    The probes target Hangzhou Taomei Aviation Service, Tongcheng Network Technology, Tujia Online Information Technology (Tianjin) and Beijing Sankuai Information Technology, the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Saturday (Sep 19). 

    The investigations follow a sector-wide regulatory review and a meeting with online hotel and travel booking platforms convened by the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    The China Hospitality Association backed the investigations and urged platforms to make trading rules and algorithms more transparent, including search rankings, traffic allocation, commission rates and promotional programmes.

    It also called for stronger industry self-discipline and closer cooperation with hospitality businesses.

    The move follows a 5.18 billion yuan (US$765 million) antitrust penalty imposed on Trip.com in July for abusing its dominant position in China’s online hotel booking market. BLOOMBERG

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