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China says US should not use Jensen Huang scandal to justify tech curbs

The scandal surrounding Nvidia’s CEO is complicating a meeting next week between China’s Xi and US' Trump

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Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 08:11 PM
    • The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang is complicating a meeting next week between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
    • The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang is complicating a meeting next week between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

    THE US should stop using allegations of Chinese spying on Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang to justify technology restrictions, Beijing said, adding that it was in touch with American counterparts before a planned meeting of the nations’ leaders.

    “China’s scientific progress relies on independent innovation and open cooperation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday (Nov 12) when asked about the Nvidia episode and its potential impact on bilateral ties.

    “The US should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions,” she added.

    The scandal surrounding Huang is complicating a meeting next week between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump – a summit that comes with less than two months remaining on a trade ceasefire.

    Lawmakers in Washington have called for tightening restrictions on tech products since allegations that Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy arose.

    Mao also said her country would “work with the US to act on the important common understandings reached between the two presidents, and build a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity”. BLOOMBERG

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