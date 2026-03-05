China sends special envoy to Middle East for ‘mediation efforts’

The Trump administration has not given any public indication it’s prepared to turn to Beijing for mediating the Iran war

[LONDON] China will dispatch its special envoy on Middle East affairs to the region to conduct mediation efforts, as the Iran war spreads and rattles regional stability and energy markets.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the move in separate phone calls on Wednesday (Mar 4) with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to statements from China’s Foreign Ministry.

The exact mission of China’s envoy was not detailed in the statements. The Trump administration has not given any public indication it’s prepared to turn to Beijing for mediating the Iran war.

Wang also underscored that any attack on innocent civilians and non-military targets must be condemned.

“The red line of protecting civilians must not be crossed and non-military targets, including energy, economic and civilian facilities, should not be attacked. The safety of shipping routes must be safeguarded,” Wang said during his call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Urging dialogue

In a separate phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Wang said the spreading and escalating of the conflict to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states is not something China wishes to see. The indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable, regardless of the justification, he added.

“China strongly urges all parties to cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations at an early date, and prevent further escalation of tensions,” Wang said.

Earlier this week, Beijing urged all sides in the Iran war to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Tanker traffic through the energy chokepoint halted after the US and Israel began a bombing campaign over the weekend, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory strikes across the region.

As the world’s largest oil and gas importer, China is among the most exposed nations, while it has ample reserves, almost half of its crude imports transited the strait in December. BLOOMBERG