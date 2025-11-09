China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US

The suspension of “dual-use items” related to gallium, germanium, antimony (top) and super-hard materials to the US takes effect from Sunday until Nov 27, 2026 PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] China has suspended a ban on approving exports of “dual-use items” related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the US, the commerce ministry said on Sunday (Nov 9).

The suspension takes effect from Sunday until Nov 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.

The ministry also suspended the stricter end-user and end-use purpose checks for exports of dual-use graphite to the US, which were announced alongside the ban.

China announced on Friday the suspension of other export controls imposed on Oct 9, including expanded curbs on certain rare earth materials and lithium battery materials.

President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump had earlier agreed to reduce tariffs and pause other trade measures for a year.