China urges end to Iran war

The call comes weeks ahead of a planned summit between US and China

[BEIJING] China’s top diplomat called for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East, criticising US actions while signalling that the turmoil won’t derail steadying ties with Washington.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking on Sunday (Mar 8) at his high-profile annual briefing on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress, reiterated that “might does not make right” in a critique of the US attacks on Iran.

“This is a war that shouldn’t have happened and does not benefit anyone,” Wang said, adding that “plotting colour revolutions or seeking regime change will find no popular support.”

His comments come weeks ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. While bilateral ties have been steady since a one-year trade truce was sealed last year, the Supreme Court’s striking down of Trump’s tariff regime and war in the Middle East have injected uncertainty into the relationship.

Despite the friction, Wang expressed optimism regarding the upcoming summit. He urged the two sides to manage risks and “remove unnecessary disruptions.”

By treating each other with sincerity, Wang said, the two powers will be able to “make 2026 a landmark year of sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US relations.”

In preparation for the summit, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng are expected to convene next weekend in Paris to lay the foundation for a new agreement expected to include business deals. BLOOMBERG