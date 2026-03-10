China’s exports turbocharge into 2026 after record-breaking year

US President Donald Trump’s renewed 2025 tariff war barely dented China’s industrial momentum, with manufacturers redirecting their exports to other countries instead of the US. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BEIJING] China’s export growth quickened in the January-February period, customs data showed on Tuesday, keeping the world’s second-largest economy on track to top its record US$1.2 trillion trade surplus over the course of 2026.

Outbound shipments from Asia’s powerhouse grew 21.8 per cent in US dollar terms in the January-February period, sharply up from the 6.6 per cent increase recorded in December and blowing past the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 7.1 per cent growth.

China’s trade surplus came in at US$213.6 billion, the data showed, far exceeding the US$169.21 billion recorded in the same period last year. Economists had forecast a trade gap of US$179.6 billion in the poll.

Looking to the rest of the year, there appears to be few if any signs of a halt to China’s export dominance.

US President Donald Trump’s renewed 2025 tariff war barely dented China’s industrial momentum, with manufacturers redirecting their exports to South-east Asia, Africa and Latin America to blunt the impact of losing US demand.

More governments are now weighing trade restrictions similar to Washington’s, worried that China’s industrial overcapacity and deflation are pushing excess goods into global markets and threatening their own manufacturing sectors.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Premier Li Qiang announced last week that China would seek an economic growth target of 4.5 to 5.5 per cent for 2026, down from last year’s 5 per cent, which was met largely through a one-fifth surge in its trade surplus.

Although policymakers pledged a “notable” increase in household consumption in the government’s next five-year plan, economists are sceptical that Beijing will move away from its reliance on exports any time soon, as the strategy document offered few specifics to bolster expectations for robust demand-side reform.

China’s imports increased 19.8 per cent in January-February, well above the 5.7 per cent gain in December.

Factory activity data for February released last week showed Chinese firms still struggling to turn a profit at home, even as overseas orders improved, underscoring the continued appeal of exports for policymakers and producers heading into 2026.

Trump is expected to visit Beijing later this month for a highly anticipated leaders’ summit, but hopes for a meaningful truce between the two superpowers remain low, with both sides appearing ready to resume their trade war if necessary. REUTERS