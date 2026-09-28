The Business Times
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China’s industrial profit growth slows sharply as weak demand outweighs AI boom

Industrial firms’ earnings in August are up 4.2% from a year earlier, versus an 11.2% climb in July

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Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 01:01 PM
    • Profits in computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing led the gains, jumping 110% in the first eight months of 2026.
    • Profits in computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing led the gains, jumping 110% in the first eight months of 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] China’s industrial profit growth slowed further in August as strength in technology manufacturing amid the AI boom was outweighed by persistently weak domestic demand.

    Firms are increasingly struggling to maintain pricing power due to soft consumption and excess capacity in some sectors.

    Factories are relying on overseas markets for better profits, a shift that risks deepening China’s reliance on exports at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and greater scrutiny of its trade surplus.

    China and the US agreed to cut tariffs on US$30 billion in goods and to hold a dialogue on the risks and benefits of AI during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington from Sep 23 to 25, but underlying strains in the relationship remain.

    Profits at China’s industrial firms in August rose 4.2 per cent from a year earlier, down from 11.2 per cent in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday (Sep 28).

    Meanwhile, profit increased 15.7 per cent in the first eight months of 2026, easing from 17.6 per cent in the January-to-July period.

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    Profits in computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing led the gains, jumping 110 per cent in the first eight months, according to a breakdown of NBS data.

    By contrast, the wine, beverages and refined tea manufacturing industry was among the worst performers, with profits falling 34.7 per cent.

    “Going forward, boosting household income and consumption and expanding domestic demand will be crucial to sustaining steady growth in industrial enterprise profits,” said Ding Meng, chief economist of China Citic Bank ​International.

    Earlier in September, a central bank adviser warned that AI may worsen and extend China’s imbalance between robust supply and subdued demand, reinforcing calls for measures to boost consumer spending and strengthen balance sheets throughout the economy.

    Industrial profit figures cover firms with yearly revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$3 million) from main operations. REUTERS

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