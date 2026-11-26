The UK government is phasing out duty relief on imports worth less than £135 (US$176) in 2028

Chinese retailers are racing to build up their logistics networks as they target more British consumers. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINESE companies have rented a record amount of warehouse space in the UK as they race to beat the introduction of a new import duty on small parcels.

Companies headquartered in China have rented more than 4 million square feet so far this year, according to data compiled by CoStar Group. That’s over 60 per cent more than the amount they rented across the whole of the previous year.

The total is also “about equal” to the amount of space taken by Amazon.com over the same period, said Grant Lonsdale, senior director of market analytics at CoStar.

If demand from Chinese firms continues as expected, they could even overtake the US retail giant on lease size this year, he added.

“There’s definitely a bit of an arms race between Amazon and the Chinese retailers,” said Robert Taylor, head of research, data and insights at real estate adviser DTRE.

The demand from Chinese companies comes as the UK government phases out duty relief on imports worth less than £135 (US$176) in 2028, encouraging retailers to relocate more of their supply chain to the UK. Chinese retailers are also racing to build up their logistics networks as they target more British consumers.

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The tax change has damaged the “economics of lots of small parcels coming to the UK from China,” said Lonsdale. “So it’s more of an impetus for them to store it locally.”

The disruption to supply chains caused by the pandemic, outbreak of wars in Ukraine and the Mid-East, as well as US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, also reinforced the need to be close to potential consumers.

Super Smart Service, which provides space to e-commerce providers, has agreed to lease almost 1.8 million square feet so far this year, according to CoStar.

Super Smart Service offers third-party logistics, so the ultimate tenants could be retailers such as Shein or Temu. TikTok Shop, in a separate deal, has rented 250,000 square feet of space. BLOOMBERG