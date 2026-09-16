The Business Times
business-time-50

Chinese investors rush into US stocks as Beijing opens wider path overseas

There is a scramble into US-focused funds under the raised quota ceiling; the dfficial-channel rush follows brokerage crackdown

Summarise
Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 02:45 PM
    • China’s local stock market has broadly lagged the double-digit gains delivered by US equities this year.
    • China’s local stock market has broadly lagged the double-digit gains delivered by US equities this year. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SHANGHAI] Chinese investors are piling into foreign assets, especially US stock funds, after regulators lifted outbound quotas, unlocking pent-up demand as domestic yields are at rock bottom and Beijing tightens unofficial routes for moving money abroad.

    While China has cracked down on what it deems illegal overseas investing through online brokerages, it has simultaneously broadened authorised channels to foreign markets.

    Late last month China’s foreign exchange regulator raised the outstanding Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) quota by US$6.8 billion to a record US$183 billion.

    The speed with which US-focused funds moved to curb inflows just days later underscores investors’ scramble for exposure to Wall Street.

    The daily inflow cap on a QDII fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 was raised from 10 yuan (US$1.5) to 5,000 yuan on Sep 9.

    Just a day later, its fund manager Wanjia Asset Management sharply limited inflows again to 100 yuan daily for an individual investor.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    “It means there was explosive inflows so the fund manager needed to limit the subscriptions,” said Ivan Shi, head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. “There remains huge appetite in China for US tech stocks.”

    The rush overseas highlights Beijing’s growing challenge in stemming capital outflows.

    Confidence in the domestic economy remains fragile, China’s 10-year government bond yield sits more than three percentage points below US Treasury yields, and the local stock market has broadly lagged the double-digit gains delivered by US equities this year.

    Portfolio investment hit a record US$426 billion deficit in 2025, according to China’s Balance of Payments data, and net outflows reached US$146 billion in the first quarter of this year.

    In another case, China Universal Asset Management eased restrictions on its Nasdaq 100 ETF, only to tighten curbs again two days later. TruValue Asset Management took a similar U-turn on its QDII fund investing in global chip stocks.

    “Chinese demand for global asset allocation is getting bigger and bigger,” said Xu Jie, fund manager at Yuanzi Investment Management, which invests in global markets through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under QDII.

    Long-term investors need to “diversify risks and share growth in major global markets”.

    The US is the top destination for QDII funds, accounting for nearly half of the roughly one trillion yuan business, according to Shanghai Securities.

    Most US-bound ETFs trade at a hefty premium to their net asset value, reflecting investors’ eagerness to secure limited overseas exposure.

    A Shenzhen-listed ETF tracking the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index traded at a premium of 24 per cent on Wednesday.

    “The premium just reflects strong household demand on global assets,” said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ.

    China’s balance of payments turned positive recently due to strong trade inflows, “but the regulators still need a balance to control outflows”, he added. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ChinaETFStocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    As at Aug 31, around 180 million shares have been sold in total, Singtel and the CPF Board said on Sep 17.

    Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer

    Agmo CEO Tan Aik Keong’s unconventional rule is to “say yes first, then figure out how”.

    Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More