CK Hutchison unit launches arbitration against Panama over port ruling

The company has operated the ports for nearly three decades

Panama’s Supreme Court last week ruled the contracts violated Panama’s constitution by giving the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions. PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG Kong’s CK Hutchison said on Wednesday its Panama Ports Company unit has started international arbitration proceedings against Panama after a court there annulled its licences to operate two Panama Canal ports.

Panama’s Supreme Court last week ruled the contracts violated Panama’s constitution by giving the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions.

The decision casts doubt on the future ownership of the two ports and CK Hutchison’s planned US$23 billion deal to sell its port businesses.

“The board strongly disagrees with the determination and corresponding actions in Panama,” CK Hutchison said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“The group continues to consult with its legal counsel and reserves all rights, including recourse to additional national and international legal proceedings in the matter.”

CK Hutchison has operated the ports for nearly three decades.

Panama government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS