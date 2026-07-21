The Business Times
business-time-50

Crime gangs snare more than US$88 billion in scams in Asia-Pacific, UN says

Scam operators are trying to expand into new markets

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 12:56 PM
    • Rows of small boxes lined with acoustic foam, used by scammers to make calls to victims, at a compound for scam operations, Samraong, Cambodia, Feb 2, 2026.
    • Rows of small boxes lined with acoustic foam, used by scammers to make calls to victims, at a compound for scam operations, Samraong, Cambodia, Feb 2, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BANGKOK] Scam gangs defrauded Asia-Pacific residents of at least US$88 billion in 2025, a United Nations office said on Tuesday (Jul 21), with transnational crime groups rapidly evolving tactics to stay ahead of law enforcement.

    Criminals in South-east Asia, an epicentre for cyberfraud by mostly Chinese-origin syndicates, are outpacing crackdowns, diversifying revenue streams, exploiting corruption and harnessing artificial intelligence, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a new report.

    The report estimated scam losses across East Asia, South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand between US$88.3 billion and US$114.1 billion for 2025, a figure larger than the GDP of several of the nations in the region.

    Networks that once operated within specific territories or illicit trades are increasingly expanding across multiple illegal markets while using shared services, said Delphine Schantz, UNODC Regional Representative for South-east Asia and the Pacific.

    “Their operating model looks like corporate franchising: imagine specialised departments for laundering money, trafficking people, smuggling migrants, and harvesting data, all plugged into the same, service-based interconnected network,” she said.

    Scam centres in South-east Asia run illegal online schemes that defraud people worldwide, generating billions of dollars of annual revenue. Many facilities are staffed by trafficked foreign nationals, confined in oppressive environments.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    People from at least 80 countries and territories have been identified in scam compounds across the region, with recruitment networks using transit hubs in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to UNODC.

    Agentic AI

    Scam operators are increasingly seeking recruits from outside Asia as they expand into new markets, UNODC said.

    Recruitment advertisements linked to the industry’s communication channels have targeted people with German, Polish, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, French, Swedish, Norwegian and English language skills, it said.

    Recent pressure from law enforcement in the region has displaced but not dismantled operations, UNODC said, with gangs relocating from countries like Myanmar and Laos to East Timor, Pacific Island states, and parts of Africa.

    Syndicates engage in “jurisdiction shopping” to find places with weak governance and regulation, the report said, adding that corruption was the “primary enabler” of tech-driven organised crime in the region.

    Beyond using generative AI to create content, criminal groups are expected to adopt agentic AI systems to more autonomously identify victims, conduct social-engineering campaigns and facilitate cryptocurrency theft and laundering, the report said.

    The scam sector’s rapid growth has fuelled an ecosystem of ancillary criminal services, including money laundering, underground banking and data trading, it said.

    “The scale and complexity of this expanding organised crime economy are outpacing existing responses, which were not structured to address such sophisticated criminal activity,” said Inshik Sim, a lead analyst at UNODC. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ScamsCrimeUnited Nations

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Weak sales at the two department stores dragged down group revenue, said Metro.

    Metro to close department stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market. 

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More