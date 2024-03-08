Debt swaps explored by Global Fund targeting health investments

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 8:38 pm
The Global Fund secures donations from governments, private companies and foundations and has disbursed US$60 billion, saved 59 million lives and cut the death rate from HIV Aids, tuberculosis and malaria by more than half in the nations where it invests.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Public Debt

THE Global Fund, which disburses more than US$5 billion annually to fight diseases, is exploring swapping publicly traded debt for public health investments.

The approach marks a departure from a model used by the fund since 2007, a period during which it oversaw the forgiveness of US$367 million in bilateral debt owed by 10 developing nations to Spain, Australia and Germany. Those arrangements resulted in a combined US$226 million in health investments. 

The new approach mimics a framework pioneered by conservation organisations, the goal of which is to refinance existing debt at more favourable terms with savings put toward environmental protection. Such arrangements have been used by a growing list of nations, including Belize, Ecuador and Gabon. 

“The Global Fund is currently exploring alternative ways and models to leverage this expertise, including debt swaps that involve a buyback component on currently outstanding debts,” the fund told Bloomberg in an emailed response to questions. “To the extent that any of the debt is traded on public markets, market-sensitive information is treated as strictly confidential,” it said.

The Global Fund didn’t say how the swaps would be structured or which countries might be involved. 

“We are talking to several implementing countries for different types of innovative finance transactions,” the fund said.

SEE ALSO

Kenya’s Finance Minister, Njuguna Ndung’u, has said the country is discussing a debt for medicine swap with the fund and a debt for food security swap with the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Johannesburg’s Rand Merchant Bank said in a note on Friday (Mar 8).

“We have proposals on the table that we are exploring” in terms of a debt for medicine swap, Chris Kiptoo, principal secretary at the Kenyan Treasury, told Bloomberg. “No decision has been made yet on the amount and timelines. We are still exploring to see the best fit. We are also looking at other swaps like debt for nature, food too.”

The WFP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Global Fund was created in 2002 to fight three scourges – HIV Aids, tuberculosis and malaria. The Switzerland-based fund secures donations from governments, private companies and foundations and says it has disbursed US$60 billion, saved 59 million lives and cut the death rate from the three diseases by more than half in the nations where it invests. 

The countries that have benefited from the bilateral debt swap programme are Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Pakistan. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Health

Environment

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

International

Lilly Alzheimer drug faces more delays as FDA plans hearing

HSBC makes key hires to boost growth in ultra-high-net-worth market in Asia

IMF's Georgieva says she'd be honoured to serve 2nd term

What is the ‘Korea Discount’ and why is it a problem?

World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month, says UN agency

Not ‘in love’ with soft landing; investments needed to sustain tech-fuelled Asia growth: JPMorgan

Breaking News

Most Popular