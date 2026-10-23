DeepSeek, MiniMax win approval to deploy models overseas, state media says

Much of Chinese AI will remain free for export, says post by China Central Television-linked account

The post addressed Beijing’s draft proposal last week for export control measures that would restrict certain AI tools and services. PHOTO: REUTERS

DEEPSEEK and MiniMax have won approval to deploy models overseas, part of a wave of homegrown artificial intelligence technologies that Beijing will allow to operate globally, a Chinese state media affiliate said.

Much of Chinese AI will remain free for export, according to a post published by Yuyuantantian, a social account affiliated with state broadcaster China Central Television.

It addressed Beijing’s draft proposal last week for export control measures that would restrict certain artificial intelligence tools and services, including large language models and agents.

The proposed restrictions could limit overseas access to China’s most advanced models, potentially slowing an international surge in adoption driven by cost-effective Chinese open-source AI.

“Since the policy was announced, leading companies DeepSeek and MiniMax have successfully completed the registration process, as well as the procedures for open-sourcing and authorising overseas use,” according to the post published late on Thursday (Oct 22) by Yuyuantantian.

“AI companies can continue their commercialisation efforts as usual.”

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Chinese startups have made significant strides closing the gap on US market leaders in 2026. Beyond more affordable pricing, they have also attracted users by making their models easier to customise than proprietary systems like the ones on offer from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Beijing’s interest in controlling the export of what is seen as strategically important technology has shown up most prominently in the way it forced the unwinding of Meta Platforms’ acquisition of Manus, an AI agent startup with Chinese roots.

China regularly updates its catalogue of technologies that are prohibited or restricted from export.

In 2020, Beijing added algorithms to the list, after the first administration of US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok unless the app sold its US assets to an American company.

The latest revisions have been in development since the first half of the year, with government departments consulting and integrating feedback from research institutions and industry participants, Yuyuantantian said.

The post stressed that the catalogue aims to “define boundaries rather than simply restrict the export of AI technology”.

There are significant carveouts to the proposed regulations. Providing API access, web applications or software-as-a-service features will not be subject to export restrictions, even if powered by restricted underlying models, according to the post.

The post contrasted Beijing’s approach with that of Washington, accusing the US of using targeted export bans and technology blockades to protect its competitive dominance.

“China, however, is not following this path,” the post added. BLOOMBERG