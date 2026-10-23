The Business Times
business-time-50

DeepSeek, MiniMax win approval to deploy models overseas, state media says

Much of Chinese AI will remain free for export, says post by China Central Television-linked account

Summarise
Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 12:23 PM
    • The post addressed Beijing’s draft proposal last week for export control measures that would restrict certain AI tools and services.
    • The post addressed Beijing’s draft proposal last week for export control measures that would restrict certain AI tools and services. PHOTO: REUTERS

    DEEPSEEK and MiniMax have won approval to deploy models overseas, part of a wave of homegrown artificial intelligence technologies that Beijing will allow to operate globally, a Chinese state media affiliate said.

    Much of Chinese AI will remain free for export, according to a post published by Yuyuantantian, a social account affiliated with state broadcaster China Central Television.

    It addressed Beijing’s draft proposal last week for export control measures that would restrict certain artificial intelligence tools and services, including large language models and agents.

    The proposed restrictions could limit overseas access to China’s most advanced models, potentially slowing an international surge in adoption driven by cost-effective Chinese open-source AI. 

    “Since the policy was announced, leading companies DeepSeek and MiniMax have successfully completed the registration process, as well as the procedures for open-sourcing and authorising overseas use,” according to the post published late on Thursday (Oct 22) by Yuyuantantian.

    “AI companies can continue their commercialisation efforts as usual.”

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Chinese startups have made significant strides closing the gap on US market leaders in 2026. Beyond more affordable pricing, they have also attracted users by making their models easier to customise than proprietary systems like the ones on offer from OpenAI and Anthropic.

    Beijing’s interest in controlling the export of what is seen as strategically important technology has shown up most prominently in the way it forced the unwinding of Meta Platforms’ acquisition of Manus, an AI agent startup with Chinese roots. 

    China regularly updates its catalogue of technologies that are prohibited or restricted from export.

    In 2020, Beijing added algorithms to the list, after the first administration of US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok unless the app sold its US assets to an American company.

    The latest revisions have been in development since the first half of the year, with government departments consulting and integrating feedback from research institutions and industry participants, Yuyuantantian said.

    The post stressed that the catalogue aims to “define boundaries rather than simply restrict the export of AI technology”.

    There are significant carveouts to the proposed regulations. Providing API access, web applications or software-as-a-service features will not be subject to export restrictions, even if powered by restricted underlying models, according to the post.

    The post contrasted Beijing’s approach with that of Washington, accusing the US of using targeted export bans and technology blockades to protect its competitive dominance.

    “China, however, is not following this path,” the post added. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DeepSeekUS-China tech warArtificial Intelligence

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Tee Khoon (left) has left the firm to pursue other interests; Nicholas Keong will take on the role of head, auction, residential and private office.

    Knight Frank’s Tan Tee Khoon leaves firm, Nicholas Keong takes over auction business

    Plans to set up the biomethane regulatory sandbox was first announced in October last year during the annual Singapore International Energy Week.

    Keppel Energy, Sembcorp Utilities and Tuas Power to supply biomethane in pilot project

    The 38 officers leaving GovTech were primarily in roles structured around traditional project delivery.

    GovTech retrenches another 38 staff in second round of layoffs

    The stock of completed private residential units, excluding ECs, grows by 3,491 units in Q3.

    Take-up of new private homes dives 45% in Q3 as prices accelerate with 1.4% rise

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More