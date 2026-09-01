Donald Trump Jr’s venture capital firm leads US$1 billion funding round for Polymarket

This values the prediction market at US$21 billion

DONALD Trump Jr’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, is leading a new funding round in Polymarket that values the prediction market at US$21 billion, a spokesperson for 1789 Capital said on Monday (Aug 31).

Polymarket plans to raise US$1 billion, including around US$300 million from 1789 Capital, the spokesperson, Alexa Henning, said. The investment firm previously invested about US$200 million in the prediction market, which is currently valued at about US$15 billion.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi have exploded in popularity over the past year. The platforms allow users to place wagers on the outcome of a wide variety of events, such as what the president will say in a speech or who will get married on “Love Is Blind”.

The Trump family has built up a financial stake in the industry since last year. Donald Trump Jr joined Kalshi as an adviser in 2025 and received shares in the company worth more than US$300,000. He also began advising Polymarket and invested in it via 1789 Capital.

At the same time, his father, US President Donald Trump, has taken steps to boost the industry.

Michael S Selig, whom the president appointed to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees prediction markets, has spoken enthusiastically about the companies and sued states that tried to regulate them.

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The president declared on Truth Social that prediction markets would “thrive” under his leadership and said Selig was “respected by all”.

Bloomberg earlier reported that 1789 Capital was leading Polymarket’s funding round.

Many of the companies that 1789 Capital has invested in have large government contracts, while others, like Polymarket, have benefited directly from new Trump policies or rollbacks of existing laws, The New York Times has reported.

The investment firm also bought shares in some of the most coveted private companies before many went public, including SpaceX, Anduril, Cerebras and Reflection AI.

Two years ago, 1789 Capital managed a few hundred million dollars. It now oversees more than US$3 billion.

Donald Trump Jr told the Times in 2026 that he invested as a private citizen and held “no policy position and no role within the administration whatsoever”. NYTIMES