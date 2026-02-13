Dubai's DP World boss removed from post after pressure over Epstein

Ahmed Sulayem’s name appeared in documents published by the US Department of Justice

Ahmed Sulayem is among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from roles following the recent release of the Epstein files. PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Dubai port giant DP World said on Friday (Feb 13) its chairman and chief executive Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem had resigned, an announcement that followed mounting pressure over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ahmed Sulayem, one of the Middle East’s most prominent business figures, is among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from roles following the recent release of the Epstein files.

Dubai’s ruler on Friday also issued a decree appointing a new chairman for Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, one of the several roles previously held by Ahmed Sulayem.

DP World appointed Essa Kazim as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive officer, Dubai Media Office reported earlier.

Members of the US Congress said Ahmed Sulayem’s name appeared in documents published by the US Department of Justice, prompting renewed questions over his past interactions with Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Reuters was not able to independently verify the allegations in the files.

Ahmed Sulayem has overseen DP World’s transformation into one of the world’s largest port and logistics operators. The company says it handles around 10% of global containerised trade with operations spanning countries including Canada, Peru, India and Angola.

But pressure has been building on the Emirati logistics firm after two companies, the UK development finance agency and Canada’s second-largest pension fund, said this week they would suspend all new investment with DP World over Ahmed Sulayem’s alleged Epstein ties.

Incoming chairman Kazim currently serves as governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre. Narayan, who joined DP World in 2004 and most recently served as deputy CEO and CFO, has held several senior roles within the company.

The Epstein files, among millions published by the US Department of Justice, suggest a close relationship with Ahmed Sulayem for more than a decade after Epstein’s conviction in 2008 on prostitution charges involving an underage girl.

The documents include emails and text messages that appear to show discussions between Epstein and Ahmed Sulayem about business, conversations about sex and plans to visit Epstein’s Caribbean island.

The documents show the late disgraced financier’s web of relationships with prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business. Being named in the files is not evidence of criminal activity.

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell where he was being held on sex-trafficking charges in August 2019. His death was ruled as suicide by hanging. REUTERS