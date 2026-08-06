eBay forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue as high-value categories drive momentum

Second-quarter revenue rose 15% to US$3.13 billion

EBAY forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Aug 5), leaning on its push into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products to bring more high-value buyers to its online marketplace.

The results are the first since the company rebuffed GameStop’s about US$56 billion unsolicited bid as “neither credible nor attractive”. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has, however, said he plans to continue pursuing a combination.

eBay has doubled down on its “focus categories”, targeting enthusiast buyers who value selection and specialist services, a strategy that sets it apart from rivals.

The US$1.4 billion acquisition of fashion resale platform Depop is also providing a lift, expanding the company’s reach among younger consumers and strengthening its position in the growing re-commerce market.

“Focus categories, consumer-to-consumer and re-commerce, each grew 20 per cent on the platform individually and collectively, representing 70 per cent of gross merchandise volume,” CEO Jamie Iannone said in an interview with Reuters.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue to be between US$3.07 billion and US$3.12 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of US$2.97 billion.

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The online retailer’s shares, up more than 25 per cent this year, were trading 1 per cent higher after the bell.

Broad-based gains

Second-quarter revenue rose 15 per cent to US$3.13 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$3.02 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The results reflect strength that was “broad-based” with focus categories such as collectibles, motors, fashion and refurbished goods all contributing to growth, chief financial officer Peggy Alford said during a post-earnings call.

Gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric measuring the total value of all goods sold on the platform, rose 15 per cent to US$22.4 billion for the three months ended Jun 30.

The Depop deal, which closed on Jul 30, has helped eBay unlock “new supply and new demand for the marketplace that had not been there before,” Iannone said.

For the third quarter, eBay expects GMV growth to be between 10 per cent and 12 per cent, including 2.5 points of contribution from Depop, he said.

Including the Depop acquisition, eBay expects annual revenue growth of 11 per cent to 12 per cent on a foreign exchange-neutral basis, up from the 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent range it had projected in April, pending the deal’s close. REUTERS