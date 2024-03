ECB plans to give investors a glimpse of key wage indicators

THE European Central Bank (ECB) is planning to routinely publish internal pay measures being used by officials to gauge inflation risks as they consider when to cut interest rates.

The so-called wage trackers, which are designed to deliver data on salaries in a speedy manner and are often cited by policymaker in speeches, will be made openly available “later this year”, according to a spokesperson.

That prospect would offer investors a fuller version of the picture that officials are getting on the strength of pay pressures in the economy.

Depending on when the trackers emerge, the greater visibility could coincide with the start or continuation of an ECB rate-cutting cycle, assuming market bets – for June – turn out to be correct.

The Frankfurt-based institution has developed the measures together with national central banks, to make up for a lack of coherent and timely data from around the region.

Without them, policymakers would face a shortfall in one category of information that they consider to be crucial to their assessment of inflation. Such numbers on wages and labour costs could signal whether strong pay growth risks entrenching faster price growth.

In February, ECB president Christine Lagarde singled out salaries as “an increasingly important driver of inflation dynamics in the coming quarters”. She said earlier this month – after the Governing Council kept the deposit rate of a record-high 4 per cent – that officials are “especially attentive” to wages.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane recently observed that the most comprehensive measure from national accounts arrives with a delay of more than two months.

With many pay deals up for renewal early in 2024, updates to the wage trackers will provide “essential information”, he said.

ECB staff said in an occasional paper last month on the measures that the euro area’s elevated wage growth has yet to reach an inflection point. Lane added last week that salaries are moving in the right direction. BLOOMBERG