The Business Times

International

The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

International

ECB rate cuts totalling 100 points possible this year: Greek central banker

Published Sun, Mar 31, 2024 · 10:49 PM
Share this article.

THE European Central Bank (ECB) could possibly cut rates by a total of 100 basis points this year, but there is still no consensus within the eurozone’s central bank on that, said ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras in a newspaper interview released on Sunday (Mar 31).

“Personally, I believe that cutting rates four times this year, by 25 basis points each, is possible,” Stournaras told Greek newspaper Proto Thema. However, not everybody in the ECB shares that view yet, he said. “Some colleagues are more sceptical and they think that rate cuts should be more moderate.”

Stournaras said last week that it seemed there was a consensus within the ECB for a rate cut in June, and that the bank had no reason to wait for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates first. REUTERS

SEE ALSO
ECB confident wage growth slowdown on track, says its chief economist
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Europe
Interest rates
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

International

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here