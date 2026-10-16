Elon Musk agrees to settle lawsuits over 2024 election lottery

Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee are promising voters a lottery-style daily US$1 million giveaway. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee said on Thursday (Oct 15) they agreed to settle two proposed class actions alleging the billionaire entrepreneur defrauded residents in closely contested states before the ​2024 US election by promising voters a lottery-style daily US$1 million giveaway.

Here are the details: