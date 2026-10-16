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Elon Musk agrees to settle lawsuits over 2024 election lottery

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Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 06:47 AM
    •  Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee are promising voters a lottery-style daily US$1 million giveaway.
    •  Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee are promising voters a lottery-style daily US$1 million giveaway. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee said on Thursday (Oct 15) they agreed to settle two proposed class actions alleging the billionaire entrepreneur defrauded residents in closely contested states before the ​2024 US election by promising voters a lottery-style daily US$1 million giveaway.

    Here are the details:

    • The plaintiffs, Musk and America PAC told the judge overseeing the two related lawsuits in federal court in Austin, Texas, that they have reached settlements subject to court approval
    • The filings did not include settlement terms, and lawyers involved in the case declined to comment or did not respond to requests for more information
    • The plaintiffs in the two cases are Arizona residents who said Musk and America PAC misled voters in seven swing states into signing his petition to support the US Constitution by promising US$1 ​million daily to randomly selected signatories
    • The defendants denied the allegations
    • Musk founded America PAC to support Republican Donald Trump’s successful 2024 presidential run
    • A federal judge in June said Musk must testify in the lawsuits REUTERS

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